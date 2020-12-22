Global  
 

Jupiter & Saturn Shine Bright in Rare Alignment, 'Great Conjunction'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
If you saw an extra bright star in the sky Monday evening, you're not alone -- our Solar System's 2 biggest planets crossed paths ... closer than they've been since the year 1226!!! Monday's winter solstice -- the longest night of the year --…
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 00:32

 On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star”. It is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in...

Solar System Solar System The planets and their moons that orbit around the Sun

Christmas star: Planets set to align in the night sky

 Jupiter and Saturn - the Solar System's largest planets - are set to cross paths in the night sky.
BBC News

Jupiter Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky

Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th century.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align [Video]

Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky tonight [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky tonight

The planets pass each other in their respective orbits around the Sun every 20 Earth years, they won’t have been this close in the sky since 1623.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:49Published

Great conjunction Great conjunction Conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn

TMZ.com

