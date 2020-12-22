Jupiter & Saturn Shine Bright in Rare Alignment, 'Great Conjunction'
If you saw an extra bright star in the sky Monday evening, you're not alone -- our Solar System's 2 biggest planets crossed paths ... closer than they've been since the year 1226!!! Monday's winter solstice -- the longest night of the year --…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Solar System The planets and their moons that orbit around the Sun
Christmas star: Planets set to align in the night skyJupiter and Saturn - the Solar System's largest planets - are set to cross paths in the night sky.
BBC News
Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System
Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky tonight
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:49Published
Great conjunction Conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources