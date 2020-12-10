Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Rare ‘Christmas Star’ Visible This December The Star Of Bethlehem?

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Is Rare ‘Christmas Star’ Visible This December The Star Of Bethlehem?By Hannah Brockhaus

The “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn taking place this month -- dubbed the “Christmas Star” -- is a pretty sight, but it is impossible to know for sure if it has any connection to the Star of Bethlehem, a Vatican astronomer said.

On Dec. 21, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: ARMY OF ONE movie clip - Flashing Back

ARMY OF ONE movie clip - Flashing Back 01:17

 ARMY OF ONE movie clip - Flashing Back - Rising action star Ellen Hollman, star of the forthcoming The Matrix 4, is an Army of One this December. Plot synopsis: Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner Baker and her husband stumble upon an illegal drug compound. The drug dealers capture them, kill her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises) [Video]

Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises)

Dazzling footage show a spectacular Christmas lights display being beamed onto a mansion famous for being Wayne Manor in the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises. The festive illuminations were..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video [Video]

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video. On December 7, Letitia Wright seemingly deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Her handle, @LetitiaWright,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month [Video]

For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month

Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Is the rare ‘Christmas Star’ visible this December the Star of Bethlehem?

 Rome, Italy, Dec 10, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- The “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn taking place this month -- dubbed the “Christmas Star” -- is a...
CNA