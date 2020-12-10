Is Rare ‘Christmas Star’ Visible This December The Star Of Bethlehem?
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () By Hannah Brockhaus
The “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn taking place this month -- dubbed the “Christmas Star” -- is a pretty sight, but it is impossible to know for sure if it has any connection to the Star of Bethlehem, a Vatican astronomer said.
On Dec. 21, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear a...
