You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21



On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event



On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:27 Published 3 days ago Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event



Jupiter and Saturn will form a Christmas Star in The Great Conjunction, a rare double planet event. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 04:53 Published 3 days ago