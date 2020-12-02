Global  
 

Homeopathy allowed as add-on treatment for COVID-19: Centre to SC; apex court says will clarify

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that Ministry of Ayush has permitted the homeopathic medical practitioners to prescribe the drugs, as mentioned in the guidelines, as an add-on drug to the conventional treatment for patients who have been tested COVID-19 positive and undergoing conventional treatment.

A bench...
