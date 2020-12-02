Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Let Yogi Adityanath make efforts, film Industry can't go elsewhere from Mumbai': Anil Deshmukh

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that he is confident that Mumbai's film industry "can't go elsewhere" and added the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was welcome to "make efforts" to do so.

Deshmukh's remarks come amid the ongoing visit to the city of Adityanath who met Bollywood...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar

Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar 02:43

 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mumbai visit and his meeting with actor Akshay Kumar. ‘I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Building new film city', clarifies CM Yogi on Sanjay Raut's comment [Video]

'Building new film city', clarifies CM Yogi on Sanjay Raut's comment

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:40Published
Not easy to shift Mumbai's film city: Sanjay Raut on CM Yogi [Video]

Not easy to shift Mumbai's film city: Sanjay Raut on CM Yogi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 02 hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative of establishing a new 'film city' in his state and said that it is not easy to shift..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Watch: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses film shooting in UP [Video]

Watch: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses film shooting in UP

Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 1 during his visit to the city. The Bollywood actor discussed his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’, as per sources. Akshay also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Maha HM reacts to UP CM's film city plan

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to meet several Bollywood celebrities as a part of his process to set up a new film city in his state....
IndiaTimes