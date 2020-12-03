Farmers' groups say no to govt food, arrange own lunch at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Farmer leaders on Thursday refused the lunch offered by the government during their meeting with three Union ministers here and preferred to eat the food ferried in a van from the Singhu border, where thousands of their colleagues are sitting in protest against the new agri laws.
Delhi: Farmer leaders consume their own food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the government is underway. A farmer leader said, 'We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food'. The farmers warned yesterday that this round of talks...
Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed on December 08 in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers, as informed by Chairman of Azadpur Mandi. Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have happened but remained inconclusive. Next round of meeting between farmers and govt is scheduled to take place on December 09.
While thousands of farmers are protesting against the new farm laws in and around Delhi, several farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have come out to support agricultural reform laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them.
Students from Delhi University gathered at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "During the day we make posters to motivate people and later served food. Farmers aren't happy with the laws and we support them."Another student, said he was from Punjab and it was his duty to be here. "Every day 50 to 100 DU students are coming and I laud them. We provide medical care to farmers, listen to their grievances. Girl students ask elderly women about the problems they are facing," said a student. The fifth round of talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions and the Centre was held at Vigyan Bhawan on December 05. The next round of talks will take place on December 09. Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders demanding repeal of three newly passed farm laws.
On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.
Farmer leaders who are present at fifth round of talks with Central Government had food they carried with them. A Kar Sewa vehicle that carried food for them arrived at Bhawan earlier. In 4th round of talks also they got their own food on December 3.
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government. "Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way. Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm. It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI. Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual. "We don't want to cause problems for common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital. Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates. Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09.
While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, farmer leader Baldev Singh on November 06 appealed everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. He said, "I appeal to all to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi. There is a need to strengthen this farmers' movement."
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of..