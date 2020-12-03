Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 charts that explain Covid vaccine procurement status and effectiveness

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The UK has become the first country to grant emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine. The rollout will begin as early as next week, and a whopping 8 lakh doses will be made available for those most at risk.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Health officials in Africa concerned about COVID-19 vaccine availability

 The head of Africa's CDC is sounding the alarm about the need for timely access to vaccines for COVID-19. Cara Anna, Africa correspondent for the Associated..
CBS News

Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Draws Packed Crowd But COVID Plan May Have Backfired

 New York City's best efforts to keep people from congregating in close quarters for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting may have actually made it..
TMZ.com
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020 [Video]

How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020

Tennis stars-turned-philanthropists Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi featured in Week 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. They commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic might impact professional sports by hindering the training of not just elite athletes, but also budding sportspersons. Agassi believes that the pandemic and the consequent lockdown might aid younger sportspersons who would be able to push their bodies more than their older counterparts. Graf spoke on how the lockdown and halting of physical activities might impact children. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:15Published

Covid: Are countries under pressure to approve a vaccine?

 After the UK's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, are other nations under pressure to follow suit?
BBC News

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Who, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout

 British regulators have become the first to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for emergency use. Because..
New Zealand Herald
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

On Monday, Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 during an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Elderly, frontline workers should be vaccinated first: AIIMS Director [Video]

Elderly, frontline workers should be vaccinated first: AIIMS Director

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available should be first given to elderly and frontline workers. "There is lot of work going on at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Who's on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list? [Video]

Who's on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list?

Find out where you fall on the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine priority list which has been compiled across nine groups.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

5 charts that explain Covid vaccine procurement status and effectiveness

 The UK has become the first country to grant emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine. The rollout will begin as early as next week, and a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Motley FoolDaily RecordBelfast Telegraph

Pfizer has promised that rich people won't be able to jump the queue for its COVID-19 vaccine, following the shot's UK approval

 A Pfizer spokesperson has promised that rich people will not be given priority access to its COVID-19 vaccine, as the UK prepares for its rollout.
Business Insider Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Conservatives push Liberals for details on vaccine rollout plan

 The Conservatives are pushing the federal government to release detailed reporting on how, and when, the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out in Canada.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Daily RecordSutton Coldfield ObserverBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.com