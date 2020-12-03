5 charts that explain Covid vaccine procurement status and effectiveness

How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020



Tennis stars-turned-philanthropists Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi featured in Week 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. They commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic might impact professional sports by hindering the training of not just elite athletes, but also budding sportspersons. Agassi believes that the pandemic and the consequent lockdown might aid younger sportspersons who would be able to push their bodies more than their older counterparts. Graf spoke on how the lockdown and halting of physical activities might impact children. Watch the full video for more.

