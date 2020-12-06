India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () India's total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 4,09,689 on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Union health ministry. The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.
"The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is...
Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India's average daily COVID-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in world, cases per..
Nashik’s Om Mahajan cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days. Om covered a distance of 3,600 km on his bicycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes. Om started his journey from Srinagar last..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published