India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days

India's total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 4,09,689 on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Union health ministry. The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.



"The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is...