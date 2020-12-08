Global  
 

Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers prepare to block roads, occupy toll plazas in Delhi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Protesting farmers started preparations to block key roads and occupy toll plazas on Tuesday as part of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Hannan Mollah said the 'Bharat Bandh' is a show of strength by the farmers, and their...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader

'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader 01:45

 Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central...

