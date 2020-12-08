Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bharat Bandh: Updates from around the country

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Bharat Bandh: Updates from around the countryEarly inputs from across the country showed mixed response to the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmer unions on Tuesday as no major disturbance has been reported from anywhere.

The shutdown -- from 11 am to 3 p.m. -- focuses primarily on "chakka jaam" (no vehicular movement). However, its effect on the movement of vehicles...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 01:28

 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy [Video]

Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'. Reddy said, "No award has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar [Video]

Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 07 to lend support to the farm laws. Farmers' unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to remain shut tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh' [Video]

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to remain shut tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh'

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed on December 08 in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers, as informed by Chairman of Azadpur Mandi. Five rounds of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published