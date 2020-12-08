Bharat Bandh: Updates from around the country

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Early inputs from across the country showed mixed response to the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmer unions on Tuesday as no major disturbance has been reported from anywhere.
The shutdown -- from 11 am to 3 p.m. -- focuses primarily on "chakka jaam" (no vehicular movement). However, its effect on the movement of vehicles...
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat...