Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of "lies, deceit, propaganda: BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of "lies, deceit and propaganda" for alleging that Delhi Police has put him under house arrest as the saffron party refuted his claim.
After Delhi Police denied that the AAP leader was put under house arrest, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre

‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre 05:43

 Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal’s house since his return from the Singhu border after meeting farmers. Bharadwaj said that no party leader is...

