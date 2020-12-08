Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of "lies, deceit, propaganda: BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of "lies, deceit and propaganda" for alleging that Delhi Police has put him under house arrest as the saffron party refuted his claim.
After Delhi Police denied that the AAP leader was put under house arrest, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia...
