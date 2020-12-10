Global  
 

BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says JP Nadda

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, said party national president JP Nadda on Thursday in his address to party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district.

"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal...
