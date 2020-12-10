BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says JP Nadda
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, said party national president JP Nadda on Thursday in his address to party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district.
"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal...
After BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal on Thursday, party workers protested in Bihar. BJP workers burnt effigies of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the attack on the BJP president. Chowdhury also compared the...
Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the BJP Yuva Morcha workers in West Bengal's Siliguri on December 07. They were protesting against the state government over the law and order..