Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A big plan to destroy Congress': Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
While the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar vehemently denied that he would be replacing Sonia Gandhi as the UPA head, former president of Mumbai Congress Sanjay Nirupam said bringing the NCP leader into the contention for the post was part of a big plan to destroy the grand old party.

Reacting to news reports...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post

'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post 02:34

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman. Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together. "We will be happy if Sharad Pawar sir becomes the UPA chairman. However, I have heard that Pawar sir has...

You Might Like