'A big plan to destroy Congress': Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
While the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar vehemently denied that he would be replacing Sonia Gandhi as the UPA head, former president of Mumbai Congress Sanjay Nirupam said bringing the NCP leader into the contention for the post was part of a big plan to destroy the grand old party.
Reacting to news reports...
While the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar vehemently denied that he would be replacing Sonia Gandhi as the UPA head, former president of Mumbai Congress Sanjay Nirupam said bringing the NCP leader into the contention for the post was part of a big plan to destroy the grand old party.
Reacting to news reports...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like