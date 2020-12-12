Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Did Vikas Gupta intentionally reveal Kavita Kaushik's allegations to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik? – vote now

Bollywood Life Saturday, 12 December 2020
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta revealed about Kavita Kaushik's allegations to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik yesterday. Post that, the other housemates accused him of doing it intentionally to shift Rubina and Abhinav's focus from the game. However, Vikas denied it saying that he wanted Rubina to know before anyone else tells her and she breaks down. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Vikas Gupta intentionally revealed Kavita Kaushik's allegations to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
