Bigg Boss 14: Did Vikas Gupta intentionally reveal Kavita Kaushik's allegations to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik? – vote now
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta revealed about Kavita Kaushik's allegations to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik yesterday. Post that, the other housemates accused him of doing it intentionally to shift Rubina and Abhinav's focus from the game. However, Vikas denied it saying that he wanted Rubina to know before anyone else tells her and she breaks down. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Vikas Gupta intentionally revealed Kavita Kaushik's allegations to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..
Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:48Published