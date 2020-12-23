Global  
 

Arnab Goswami's channel fined Rs 20 lakh by UK regulator for promoting hatred towards Pakistanis

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami’s Hindi news channel in Britain, Republic Bharat, has been fined £20,000 by the UK's broadcasting regulator for promoting and justifying hatred towards Pakistani people.
