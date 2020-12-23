Arnab Goswami's channel fined Rs 20 lakh by UK regulator for promoting hatred towards Pakistanis
Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami’s Hindi news channel in Britain, Republic Bharat, has been fined £20,000 by the UK's broadcasting regulator for promoting and justifying hatred towards Pakistani people.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Arnab Goswami Indian journalist and television news anchor
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, cartoonist Rachita Taneja
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India
JEE-Mains to be held 4 times a year starting 2021, first session in Feb
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
Amazon adds Live Translation to Alexa’s toolbox of skillsImage: Amazon
Alexa is gaining the ability to do live translations between English and Spanish, German, French, Hindi, Italian, and Brazilian..
The Verge
Farmers 'apologise' to people with 'folded hands' for road blockade, inconvenienceSanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near..
IndiaTimes
Pakistanis Ethnic and national group
Pakistan plants the seeds of reforestation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Pakistanis celebrate release of 'world's loneliest elephant'
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:16Published
Republic Bharat TV Hindi news channel
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit historic templesPakistan has issued visas to Indian pilgrims to visit the holy sites of Shahdani Darbar in Sukkur and Shri Katas Raj temples in Chakwal district of Punjab at a..
IndiaTimes
Karima Baloch: Pakistani rights activist found dead in TorontoKarima Baloch, who was living in exile, was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational women.
BBC News
Pak army shells mortars along LoC in J&K's PoonchPakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence..
IndiaTimes
Security forces recover 11 grenades dropped by Pakistani drone near border in PunjabThe drone was engaged and shot at jointly by police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel close to the border in Gurdaspur district.
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources