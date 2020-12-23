Global  
 

Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India till demands are met

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
With the protests at Delhi's borders showing no signs of slowing down, farmers' unions on Sunday said they would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations until their demands were met.

"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India...
 As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the...

National Farmers Day: Farmer unions to take call on Centre's letter today

 There farmers' leader said that they would write to Britain MPs, requesting them to press their PM Boris Johnson not to attend India's Republic Day.
DNA