Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India till demands are met

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmers' leaders urge British MPs to stop UK PM' s Republic Day visit



Farmer leader from Punjab, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, on December 22 said, "The UK PM is scheduled to visit India on January 26. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 23 hours ago Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK



Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26 Published 1 day ago Farmers’ protest: Relay hunger strike today across all protesting sites



Farmer unions announced relay hunger strike from December 21 onwards at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws. The agitating farmer unions have been threatening of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:35 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources National Farmers Day: Farmer unions to take call on Centre's letter today There farmers' leader said that they would write to Britain MPs, requesting them to press their PM Boris Johnson not to attend India's Republic Day.

DNA 14 hours ago



