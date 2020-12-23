Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India till demands are met
With the protests at Delhi's borders showing no signs of slowing down, farmers' unions on Sunday said they would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations until their demands were met.
"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources