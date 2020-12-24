Mumbai: Enquiry ordered into COVID-19 expenditure by BMC
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
With the standing committee members expressing displeasure over the proposals sent by the BMC administration regarding *COVID-19* expenditure, it has ordered an enquiry into all the expenses related to the pandemic. The enquiry will be conducted by the Municipal Chief Auditor. In the last two months, the committee has rejected...
