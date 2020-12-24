Global  
 

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Nagaland's Mokokchung

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 December 2020
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 13:39:52 IST, Lat: 25.58 and Long: 96.53, Depth: 100 Km , Location: 217km ESE of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India," said the National Center for Seismology.
