Delhi police raid lawyer Mehmood Pracha's office

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The Delhi Police team on Thursday searched the office of advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is handling several cases related to the February 2020 Northeast Delhi violence where at least 53 people died. The raids at Paracha's office in Delhi's Nizamuddin East began at around 12.30 pm and continued for more than three hours.



Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi Police organise workshop on bonsai plantation

Delhi Police organise workshop on bonsai plantation 01:13

 Conservation of greenery is indeed the most essential element for survival of a society. Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) focuses on sustainability of nature and has undertaken several initiatives to preserve flora and fauna. In this view, PFWS organized a 'Workshop on Bonsai Plantation' at the...

