TRP scam: Mumbai Police say ex-BARC CEO was 'mastermind'

Mid-Day Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Mumbai Police on Friday asserted that ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta - who was arrested on Thursday - was the 'mastermind' of the alleged multi-crore rupees TRP scam, unearthed last October.

Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other officers said that the former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research...
