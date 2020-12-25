TRP scam: Mumbai Police say ex-BARC CEO was 'mastermind'

Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The Mumbai Police on Friday asserted that ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta - who was arrested on Thursday - was the 'mastermind' of the alleged multi-crore rupees TRP scam, unearthed last October.



Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other officers said that the former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research...