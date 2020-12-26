Global  
 

BARC's former CEO is TRP scam mastermind allege Mumbai Police

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 December 2020
Mumbai police on Friday said the former chief executive officer (CEO) of BARC was the mastermind in the TRP rigging scam. Partho Dasgupta played a major role in making Republic TV the number one news channel since its launch in 2017, they added.

Dasgupta, the former CEO of Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC), was...
