Vaccination drive: 50k medics trained, dry runs in 4 states

Friday, 25 December 2020
Gearing up to carry out the mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus infection, the government has already trained 49,604 medical officers in 681 districts across the country on operational guidelines to ensure smooth inoculation of the ‘priority’ population even in remote areas of the country, once the vaccine is available. ​​The Centre plans to conduct a mock drill on December 28 and 29 in four states — Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.
