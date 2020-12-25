Vaccination drive: 50k medics trained, dry runs in 4 states
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Gearing up to carry out the mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus infection, the government has already trained 49,604 medical officers in 681 districts across the country on operational guidelines to ensure smooth inoculation of the ‘priority’ population even in remote areas of the country, once the vaccine is available. The Centre plans to conduct a mock drill on December 28 and 29 in four states — Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.
Families of farmers and local people held a car and tractor march in Amritsar to support the farmers, who are protesting at borders of Delhi against Centre's newly enacted farm laws. The protestors demanded Centre to repeal farm laws. Farmers of Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country are protesting at Delhi borders against Centre's farm laws.
As the farmers protest against Centre's farm laws entered 31st day on December 26, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal announced that on Dec 30 they will organise a tractor march from Singhu border. He said, "Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open. On 30th December we will organize a tractor march from Singhu border."
Farmers agitating in and around the national capital continued their protest for 31st day on December 26. Protestors at Delhi's Burari ground were seen having their daily breakfast. Farmers are picketing against centre's new farm laws, and have rejected several offers of amendments in the laws by centre, thus clearing their intentions of wanting complete rollback of the legislations. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have held five rounds of talks with the government but with no concrete solution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on December 25 made fresh appeals to discuss issues of the agitating farmers, and a sixth round of talks is likely to be held soon.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a project in poll-bound Assam to beautify the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15th century cultural and religious icon of the state, and another programme to extend financial assistance to 8,000 "naamghars", traditional Vaishnavite monasteries, that are more than 50 years old. "His literary and artistic contributions are living traditions in Assam today. The sect of religion he preached is practised by a large population and Sattras (monasteries) that he and his followers established continue to flourish and sustain his legacy," a website of the state government said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:47Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone for second medical college in Guwahati, nine law colleges and for 'Batadrava Than' at an event in Assam's Kamrup on December 26. At the event, Shah said, "Congress didn't do anything for the birthplace of Acharya Sankardev whose contributions gave recognition to Assam's history, drama writing, arts and poetry. But BJP believes in strengthening of language, culture, arts of the states." "BJP believes that India cannot achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone for second medical college in Guwahat, nine law colleges and for 'Batadrava Than' at an event in Assam's Kamrup on December 26. At the event, HM Shah said, "There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states (Northeast). Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream and the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally." "By signing the Bodoland Territorial Region agreement, the Modi govt has initiated the process of establishing peace in Assam. Bodo youths who had taken up arms have now joined the mainstream," he added.
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in UK.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing from Delhi airport after testing positive for COVID-19, which created a panic among the authorities in wake of a more infectious strain of the virus found in Britain. Both were tracked down, one had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh.
Vinod Kumar Yadav, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board, informed that the national transport is making efforts to commission the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project simultaneously in both the cities. "Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80% land available in the next 4 months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav. He added, "If we get the land then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra."
Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest together the next Assembly election in Gujarat, said AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel on December 26 while speaking to ANI. He said, "Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and AIMIM will contest together the next Assembly election in Gujarat. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM chief) has asked me to visit Gujarat and hold discussions with BTP leaders."