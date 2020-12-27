Mumbai: BEST says they reported sharp fall in COVID-19 cases
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The BEST Undertaking on Friday said that they reported a sharp fall in COVID-19 positive cases amongst their employees in the last 45 days. Officials said that this has been possible due to Operation Zero Death, which the undertaking implemented, and includes early diagnosis and treatment. As per the latest statistics, BEST...
