Kashmir-born Aisha Shah bags key position in US President-elect Joe Biden’s White House digital team

Zee News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Raised in Louisiana, Shah previously served as digital partnerships manager in the Biden-Harris Campaign. She currently serves as an advancement specialist for the Smithsonian Institution. Prior to this role, Shah worked as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial.
In Biden's digital team, India-born Aisha Shah bags senior position

 US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior...
