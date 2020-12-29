Kashmir-born Aisha Shah bags key position in US President-elect Joe Biden’s White House digital team

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden: Trump's Team Is Keeping Info Secret



President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said that his transition team is facing ongoing roadblocks. The roadblocks come from President Trump's political leadership at the Pentagon. Several of the blocks.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 4 hours ago 'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition



President-elect Joe Biden criticizes the Trump administration for withholding national security information during the presidential transition. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:56 Published 9 hours ago White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?



Oops! White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office. But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources In Biden's digital team, India-born Aisha Shah bags senior position US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior...

Mid-Day 2 hours ago



