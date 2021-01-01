Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely to get approval for emergency use in India

The Oxford *COVID-19* vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is likely to get approval for emergency use by a government-appointed expert panel, on Friday. It will then be sent for approval to the regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca...
The Oxford *COVID-19* vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is likely to get approval for emergency use by a government-appointed expert panel, on Friday. It will then be sent for approval to the regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).