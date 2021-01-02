Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use

Mid-Day

Published

The Subject Expert Committee of Central Drug Standard Control Organization on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use in India. The final decision on its approval will, however, be taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The committee of experts assessing Coronavirus vaccines had called...

