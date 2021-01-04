Farmers continue protests braving Delhi rain, harsh cold

Even as farmers' agitation on the Delhi borders continued for the 39th day on Sunday amid harsh cold and rain, the protesters were adamant that they would protest till the government withdrew the three new farm laws."
Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), told IANS that despite...
Even as farmers' agitation on the Delhi borders continued for the 39th day on Sunday amid harsh cold and rain, the protesters were adamant that they would protest till the government withdrew the three new farm laws."