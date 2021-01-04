Even as the country’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the country’s drug regulatory authorities, its developer Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Ella is also very gung-ho about another vaccine candidate – an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine under development.Full Article
Bharat Biotech also betting big on its intranasal Covid vaccine
