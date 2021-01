India celebrates January 12 as the "National Youth Day" to honour the ideals of Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary. ​​​The day is also referred to as Swami Vivekanand Jayanti and was designated as the National Youth Day in 1984. A disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekanand was an Indian monk who became world-famous for his philosophy which was rooted in Indian spiritual tradition.