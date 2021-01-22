Russian authorities are harassing, intimidating, and detaining activists and students ahead of protests planned for January 23, 2021 in solidarity with the detained opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Human Rights Watch said Friday. Russian authorities also ordered social media companies to take down all posts calling for people...Full Article
Russia: Crackdown Ahead Of Pro-Navalny Protests
