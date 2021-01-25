Russia has opened criminal cases that could put protesters in jail for years after tens of thousands of people took to the streets at the weekend to demand the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The crackdown came as supporters...Full Article
Russia protests: Pro-Navalny demonstrators could face years in jail
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Navalny has a plan to get out of jail... protests
Reuters - Politics
Russian authorities have arrested several close aides to opposition politician Alexei Navalny in the lead-up to mass protests..
Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk
Reuters - Politics
Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman
Reuters - Politics
You might like
More coverage
Hong Kong protesters vent anger over shooting
Reuters Studio
Hong Kong anti-government demonstrators clashed with police into the early hours of Thursday, venting anger over a policeman's..
Navalny discharged from hospital after suspected poisoning
Reuters Studio
Russian opposition leader Navalny may have been poisoned - doctor
Reuters - Politics