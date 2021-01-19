Overjoyed at success of Indian Cricket Team, says PM Narendra Modi after India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Minutes after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, PM Modi tweeted, "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout." "So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," the Prime Minister added.Full Article