A day after incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad had a health scare, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap along with daughter Misa Bharti visited him at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (Rims) on Friday to inquire about his condition. On Thursday evening, a team of doctors rushed to Lalu’s paying ward after he complained of breathlessness.