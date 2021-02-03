Republic Day violence: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh cash reward on Deep Sidhu, 3 others

The Delhi Police has announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in Jan 26 violence. According to Delhi Police, all those named in its FIRs were allegedly involved in hoisting a religious flag (Nishan Sahib) at the Red Fort and the violence which was witnessed on the Republic Day.