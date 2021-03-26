President Ram Nath Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort
Published
President Ram Nath Kovind was taken to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort.Full Article
Published
President Ram Nath Kovind was taken to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort.Full Article
President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at an army hospital on March 3 and urged all eligible..