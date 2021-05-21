Record 20.61 lakh Covid tests done in a day in India; daily positivity rate dips at 12.59%: Government

More than 20.61 lakh tests for detection of Covid-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever tests done in a single day, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday. India's Covid-19 daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day, with 3,57,295 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours.