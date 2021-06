After 61 days, new Covid-19 cases went below 10,000 in Tamil Nadu with 9,118 cases and 210 deaths recorded in 24 hours ending Thursday. The weekly average of test positivity rate, however, has not come down below 15% in many districts. On Thursday, at least 22,720 people were discharged from various covid facilities. With a recovery rate of 94.5%, active cases count in TN was nearly a lakh.