No evidence that third wave will affect kids more, but check obesity, says paediatrician Dr S Balasubramanian

There is no clear evidence that a third wave will affect children more, but it is better to tread with caution, says senior paediatrician Dr S Balasubramanian, one of the experts on The Lancet India Task Force that produced a paper outlining the state of paediatric Covid-19 in India, emerging lessons, protocols for clinical care, and recommendations for policy makers. In an interview to Pushpa Narayan , he says he’s more worried about growing obesity among children and wants parents to ensure they stay healthy.