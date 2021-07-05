Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit quits Congress, joins TMC

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party on Monday.

