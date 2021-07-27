SC notice of Centre, Delhi govt on plea for rehabilitation, vaccination of beggars amid pandemic
The Supreme Court sought the responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on Tuesday on a plea seeking rehabilitation and vaccination of beggars and vagabonds in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The apex court, which made it clear that it would not take an "elitist view" that no beggars should be allowed on the streets as this is a socio-economic problem, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter.Full Article