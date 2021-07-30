Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox, causes more severe illness: Report
The highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus spreads as easily as chickenpox and appears to cause a more severe form of illness compared to other variants, media reports quoting an internal document from the US health authority said. On the brighter side, the document indicated that vaccinated people are comparatively safer when it comes to developing a severe form of the disease despite being as susceptible to catching the infection as the unvaccinated.Full Article