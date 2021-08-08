Rs 6 crore to Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia Rs 2.5 crore; jobs & plots for both, announces Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hailing two Haryana athletes scripted history in Tokyo Olympics by winning gold and bronze for India, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who spoke to journalists after Neeraj Chopra’s match, announced cash rewards of Rs 6 crore and Rs 2.5 crore for the gold and bronze medal winners respectively. Minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh was also present.Full Article