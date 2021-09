Kerala has added close to 1.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last five days alone, with the daily count in the state remaining over 30,000 for the fourth straight day as India again reported more than 45,000 infections on Saturday. The national tally of Covid cases on Saturday was 45,056, a day after 46,783 fresh cases were reported, as per TOI’s Covid database recorded real time from state government figures.