Delhi: 23-year-old stabbed to death in Uttam Nagar, killer believed to be a youth she spurned
Published
A 23-year-old woman died just past midnight on Monday after she was allegedly stabbed by a man believed to have been angered by constantly being rebuffed whenever he proposed a relationship to her. The woman had left her home for a friend's birthday celebrations around 11pm, but a couple of hours later, and just 300 metres from her house in Om Vihar, she was spotted by a food delivery executive being attacked by three men.