BSF officer, soldier among 4 new hooch victims in Bihar

Close on the heels of 37 deaths in the twin hooch tragedies in Gopalganj and West Champaran this week, four more persons died on Friday night after consuming spurious liquor in Samastipur district. The authorities, however, came to know about it on Saturday morning. The death toll in Gopalganj mounted to 21 while 16 died in West Champaran since Wednesday last, increasing the total toll to 41, including 4 in Samastipur, so far.