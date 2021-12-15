EW DELHI: According to an Indian Air Force officer, the group’s captain Varun Singh’s health remains stable, but critical. Sources said medical experts from private and government hospitals in Bangalore are advising medical staff treating treatment group captain Varun Singh at the Bangalore Air Force Command Hospital. An IAF official said anonymously: “The health of team captain Varun Singh is still important but stable. He is living in the Bangalore Command Hospital.” Karnataka State Interior Minister Araga Znanendra visited the command hospital on Sunday, convinced that the state government would support the treatment of an Air Force officer. On Thursday, Singh was transferred from Wellington Military Hospital to Bangalore Air […]



IAF Chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh solid however nevertheless in essential condition