Why Amar Jawan Jyoti move may be aimed at Congress and Mamata Banerjee

A major controversy has broken out over the Narendra Modi government’s decision on Friday to extinguish the Amar Jawan Jyoti (eternal flame) at India Gate in the national capital and merge it with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial. However, the Centre’s decision seems to be aimed at the Congress and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. India Gate was built by the British in memory of 84,000 Indian soldiers killed during World War-I.