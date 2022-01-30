Covid-19: 3 shots okayed last year still not part of vaccination drive

Three vaccines against Covid-19 — Covovax, Corbevax and ZyCov-D — which received the Drug Controller General of India’s nod last year for emergency use in the country are yet to be used in the immunisation drive, raising questions on the delay in their utilisation. While Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D was granted emergency use authorisation on August 20 last year, the authorisation was given to Serum Institute’s Covovax on December 28 and to Biologocal E’s Corbevax on December 29.