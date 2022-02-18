Mamata Banerjee re-appoints nephew Abhishek Banerjee as party no 2 amid infighting
Published
Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party's national vice-presidents.Full Article
Published
Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party's national vice-presidents.Full Article
TMC convener Mamata Banerjee called a meeting on Saturday to set up a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift..