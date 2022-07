India reported 20,528 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With this, the country's total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 4,37,50,599. With 49 fresh fatalities, India's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 5,25,709. According to the ministry, 199.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.